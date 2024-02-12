Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Blues look to move back into the top 10 when they travel to Selhurst Park to face the Eagles
Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a Monday night Premier League encounter that could have serious repercussions for both managers.
Roy Hodgson, who manages the Eagles, is under pressure from the fanbase after a series of fluctuating results which has dropped the London side into the bottom half of the table. Palace have only won three games since the end of September and are just five points above the drop zone which means they are in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. Should they fail to gain more consistency, and the positive results that tend to come with it, the pressure will continue to mount on the owners to replace Hodgson with a manager who can bring a more exciting brand of football to Selhurst Park.
A similar situation faces Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Consecutive defeats to Wolves and Liverpool ramped on the noise around the Argentine but a well-earned victory over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay shows signs that he is imprinting his own style on play on the team. However, the pressure on Pochettino would return if Chelsea were to slip up against Crystal Palace this evening.
‘Incredible bad luck’ playing its part in Palace’s injuries
Roy Hodgson says the severity and number of Crystal Palace’s injuries has proved ‘incredible bad luck’, as his side prepare to take on Chelsea at Selhurst Park.
A number of key players are missing for the match but the manager claims that will provide an opportunity for younger players to step up and fill the void.
Michael Olise, Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze are all absent what Hodgson called ‘a massive blow’.
“We have lost all three of them, there is no question that it is a massive blow,” Hodgson confirmed at his pre-match press conference. “In particular after the Sheffield United game, when we were really thinking we were going to be OK now we have got these guys back, and just the opposite has occurred.
“Furthermore Michael has picked up another serious injury which is absolutely devastating for him, for the club, for everyone really. Strangely enough, it was one of those situations where so many things went wrong that could have gone right, but we don’t have hindsight.
“It was the perfect storm in every respect, but injuries do happen. That is the bottom line. They happened in this game, and now we are trying to seek reasons why exactly could it have happened when it happened, but it could have happened at any time. There is no question of that. He could have come on for five minutes and done that, he could have not come on at all and then done it in the first training session here.
“For me, it’s another element of incredible bad luck we have suffered recently. To lose those two and Marc Guéhi in the same period of time, and add to that [Cheick] Doucouré that we’ve had to come to terms with, that is four of the players most important to the club and the team last season we don’t have anymore.
“What do we do? We make sure we get on with it, we make certain we do our best to prepare the team that are there to play, and you hope that some of them are going to come up and show elements of their play that we haven’t seen because they haven’t been given the chance up to now.”
Mauricio Pochettino insists he won’t be losing his hair over Chelsea’s poor form
Mauricio Pochettino has called for perspective on the struggles of his Chelsea fc team, insisting “I cannot lose my hair” over recent poor results.
Sunday’s 4-2 loss at home to Wolves was the 10th in the league since the 51-year-old arrived in the summer and triggered the first audible signs of discontent from fans towards the manager.
Afterwards Pochettino appeared to suggest he believed the players were not good enough to arrest the club’s slide, though he has since clarified he was referring only to the performance in the defeat to Gary O’Neil’s side.
Following their dominant win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round, Chelsea have regained some confidence and look threatening in front of goal.
Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to build up some momentum ahead of the Carabao Cup final and should let his team off the leash against an underperforming Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Chelsea.
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea early team news and predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace will be without both of their star forwards, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise sidelined with hamsting injuries, as well as England international Marc Guehi.
Chelsea are likely to be without Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, so Thiago Silva is likely to return to the back-four. Reece James remains out but Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling could return to the starting line-up.
Predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Tomkins, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Wharton; Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp
Chelsea XI: Petkovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Nkunku, Sterling
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 12th February at Selhurst Park, London.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 6:30pm.
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park.
Both teams enter the match in the bottom half of the table and in need of a win. Chelsea have lost their last two league fixtures which has seen the pressure mount on boss Mauricio Pochettino.
In comparison, Crystal Palace secured a 3-2 win over Sheffield United at the end of January before being heavily beaten 4-1 by Brighton last time out.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and live action throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
