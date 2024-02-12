✕ Close Roy a great man, my friend, doing great job with Palace - Pochettino

Crystal Palace host Chelsea in a Monday night Premier League encounter that could have serious repercussions for both managers.

Roy Hodgson, who manages the Eagles, is under pressure from the fanbase after a series of fluctuating results which has dropped the London side into the bottom half of the table. Palace have only won three games since the end of September and are just five points above the drop zone which means they are in danger of being drawn into a relegation battle. Should they fail to gain more consistency, and the positive results that tend to come with it, the pressure will continue to mount on the owners to replace Hodgson with a manager who can bring a more exciting brand of football to Selhurst Park.

A similar situation faces Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Consecutive defeats to Wolves and Liverpool ramped on the noise around the Argentine but a well-earned victory over Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay shows signs that he is imprinting his own style on play on the team. However, the pressure on Pochettino would return if Chelsea were to slip up against Crystal Palace this evening.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park plus get the latest odds and tips right here: