Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

But Pochettino knows that his team must climb up the Premier League table if he is to feel secure in his position. expect Chelsea to pick up maximum points, but could Palace spring a surprise under the lights at Selhurst Park?

Blues can pile misery on Hodgson Pochettino bought himself some breathing space with that 3-1 triumph over Aston Villa. Chelsea are now through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will host Leeds United in what looks like a winnable tie. Given they are also through to the final of the EFL Cup, the domestic cups could be keeping Pochettino in a job. Indeed, Chelsea have had much less cause for cheer in the Premier League. They head into the weekend in 11th place after back-to-back losses to Liverpool (1-4) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-4).

Crystal Palace also shipped four goals last time out. Worst of all, it was against their arch-rivals Brighton. The atmosphere at Selhurst Park on Monday could turn toxic if things go against Palace, with a large section of the fanbase now against Roy Hodgson’s continued employment at the club. The hosts will also be without arguably their four best players in Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure. This could be a great opportunity for Chelsea to capitalise. Crystal Palace vs Chelea Tip 1: Chelsea to win – 3/4 Betway

More goals in the second half? Neither Crystal Palace nor Chelsea are particularly adept at getting out of the blocks quickly. The Blues have been ahead at the interval in only six of their 23 Premier League games so far. Away from home, they have scored the first goal just twice and conceded the opener on eight occasions. As for Palace, they are the second-lowest scorers in the division from minutes one to 45, ahead of only Sheffield United.

There have been only 11 first-half goals at Selhurst Park this term, compared to 19 after the break. Hodgson is a cautious tactician and his priority will be to keep things tight first and foremost, especially as both Eze and Olise - his two most dangerous attackers - are out. Chelsea may therefore have to remain patient. They should not get frustrated if they do not make a breakthrough early on. Pochettino’s charges have the quality to triumph over 90 minutes, but they may have to wait until the second period for the game to open up. After looking at , we're backing the second half to be higher scoring at 11/10 with SpreadEx. Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Tip 2: Second half higher scoring - 11/10 SpreadEx

Back Palmer to continue excellent debut season Chelsea’s three goal scorers at Villa Park - Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez - were players who have come under fire either recently or at some point this season. Cole Palmer has not attracted any ire this term. The former Manchester City man has exceeded expectations following his move from the Etihad Stadium last summer. Palmer was expected to be a fringe member of Pochettino’s squad in his debut campaign in west London. Instead, he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Palmer has impressed not only with his ability but his mentality too. He is cool in front of goal, a quality which is not always associated with players who are just 21 years old. Helpfully for bettors considering our suggested wager, the England international is Chelsea’s designated penalty taker. He is a threat from open play too, and has scored more goals this season than any other player who will be on the Selhurst Park pitch on Monday. After studying the prices on , we like his odds of 2/1 to score any time with . Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Tip 3: Cole Palmer to score any time - 2/1 Unibet

