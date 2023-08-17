Michael Olise signs bumper new deal as Crystal Palace fend off Chelsea interest
Chelsea had been strongly pursuing Olise but the French youth international has now committed to Palace
Michael Olise has signed a new £100,000-a-week four-year deal with Crystal Palace, as Roy Hodgson has made strong arguments that the club should keep both the winger and Eberechi Eze this summer.
The window has so far seen Wilf Zaha finally leave Selhurst Park, with a number of clubs trailing the two young attackers seen as their new jewels.
Chelsea had been strongly pursuing Olise, much to the irritation of their south London rivals, who have been intent on keeping him.
Palace have hence rewarded the French youth international with a bumper deal, on £100,000-a-week.
The interest in Eze is stronger, with West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur looking at him as a top-range target for their wide positions.
Hodgson has repeatedly made the argument to the club that they should seek to keep both this summer, however, if they are intent on going to the next level.
Having already agreed a deal with Olise, there are attempts to do similar with Eze.
