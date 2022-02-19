Fresh off their Club World Cup victory in Abu Dhabi, Chelsea are back in Premier League action today as they visit Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to wins against Al-Hilal and Palmeiras last week, with a Kai Havertz penalty in extra-time settling the final against the Brazilian outfit.

Now, Chelsea shift their attention to this top-flight clash with Patrick Vieira’s side, ahead of a Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille and the Carabao Cup final versus Liverpool next week.

Although Palace have been in underwhelming form, they will look to take advantage of Chelsea’s tough schedule and push towards the top half of the table, while the third-placed visitors will aim to extend the gap between themselves and fourth Manchester United.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be televised in the UK, but The Independent will be providing live updates from the fixture.

What is the team news?

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher will be ineligible for Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Reece James is still recovering from a hamstring injury so is a doubt here, while fellow full-back Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee.

The pair’s England teammate Mason Mount picked up an ankle injury in the Club World Cup final and may even miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Elsewhere in midfield, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training and may make the bench for the Blues.

Palace, meanwhile, will have to make do without their top goalscorer Conor Gallagher, with the loanee unable to feature against his parent club. Fellow midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate could return, having been part of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, though Nathan Ferguson is likely to be out until April.

James McArthur and Will Hughes returned to Eagles training this week so could be involved this afternoon.

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Odds

Palace: 9/2

Draw: 14/5

Chelsea: 4/6

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to secure a fairly comfortable win against a middling Crystal Palace.

Palace 0-2 Chelsea.