Crystal Palace are to be the subject of a new Amazon Prime documentary detailing the club’s journey to the Premier League.

The five-part series, titled ‘When Eagles Dare’, will include behind-the-scenes footage from the 2012/13 season, which saw the club achieve promotion to the top flight via the Championship playoffs.

It will also document Palace’s financial struggles in 2010 and their subsequent recovery under owner Steve Parish.

Other figures from the club, including Wilfried Zaha, have been interviewed for the series, which will air from 4 June.

“This is one of the most remarkable stories in Crystal Palace’s long history, and shows that if a club has the support of its fans and community, and the right blend of talent and determination, anything is possible,” Parish said.

“The documentary provides unique insight into one of the most special groups of players and people I have worked with. I know that Palace fans have been desperate to see some of the footage captured in 2012/13 and will find the series fascinating.

“For fans of other clubs who dream of their team reaching the pinnacle of the English game, this is a story that shows that it really is possible.”