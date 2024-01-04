Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Everton in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arnaut Danjuma (Everton).
Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
