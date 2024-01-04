Jump to content

Liveupdated1704399243

Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Thursday 04 January 2024 20:14
Dyche on injuries and possible January transfers

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Everton in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1704399149

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

4 January 2024 20:12
1704399141

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

4 January 2024 20:12
1704399120

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).

4 January 2024 20:12
1704399114

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 January 2024 20:11
1704398974

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Amadou Onana (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 January 2024 20:09
1704398889

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Foul by Arnaut Danjuma (Everton).

4 January 2024 20:08
1704398790

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

4 January 2024 20:06
1704398584

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

4 January 2024 20:03
1704398414

Crystal Palace vs Everton

First Half begins.

4 January 2024 20:00
1704395103

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

4 January 2024 19:05

