Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Meanwhile, Dyche has also opted to make just one alteration from the side who drew at home to Brighton last week. Onana missed the game against the Seagulls through injury, but he returns to the starting XI at Selhurst Park. Gueye drops to the bench to make way for the Belgian midfielder.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Hodgson has made just the one change from last weekend’s victory over Burnley. The Palace manager will be delighted to welcome Eze back into the starting XI after returning from injury off the bench at Turf Moor, providing an assist in the final few minutes. The England international comes into midfield in place of Doucoure.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ben Godfrey, Idrissa Gueye, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Dobbin.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young; Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Rob Holding, Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Jefferson Lerma, Will Hughes; Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Odsonne Edouard.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Everton travel to London today, a city which has brought them plenty of joy so far this season. The Toffees have already defeated West Ham and Brentford in the capital this campaign and will be hoping to do so again at Selhurst Park. Sean Dyche’s men are in impressive form on the road, winning two of their last three games away from home. A victory could see the Merseyside club climb to 12th in the Premier League table.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Crystal Palace host Everton as they look to continue their momentum after an impressive 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor last week. The Eagles have found things difficult at home of late, failing to win their last three games at Selhurst Park in the Premier League (D2 L1). The Eagles tend to struggle against the Toffees, and have won just once in their last 17 meetings in the league (D8 L8). A win could see Roy Hodgson’s side climb into the top half heading into the international break.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies