Liveupdated1726330933

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: The hosts rescued a draw in added time to leave both teams without a win this season

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 17:22
(Action Images via Reuters)

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw with Leicester at Selhurst Park.

Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes into a 21st-minute lead and Stephy Mavididi made it two for the visitors less than a minute after the break.

Mateta pulled one back in a near instant reply, awarded following a VAR check in a contest that also saw deadline-day signing Eddie Nketiah handed his Palace debut.

The visitors looked to be on course to secure their first win of the season until Conor Coady sent Ismaila Sarr tumbling and the Frenchman made no mistake with the resulting spot kick.

1726330056

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace and Leicester are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season after a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but it was an entertaining 90 minutes of football that unfolded between these two sides today! 37-year-old Vardy proved again he is still the man for the big occasions by pulling the Foxes ahead in the 21st minute before Cooper's side doubled their lead at the start of the second period through Mavididi. With a two-goal cushion, the visitors thought they had the elusive win in their bag, but the Eagles had other plans and responded within seconds when Mateta turned in a cross from Mitchell to make it 2-1. The goal, initially ruled out for offside, was given following a lengthy VAR review and Glasner's side continued to look for an equaliser. But they had to wait until the 92nd minute when substitute Sarr was brought down inside the box by Coady, and Mateta netted his second of the afternoon from the spot to salvage a late point for the hosts. A much improved second-half display saw Palace end the game with an xG of 2.49 and a possession of 66.6%. Both sides registered four shots on target, but the Foxes only had an xG of 1.24. Palace will take on QPR in the EFL Cup before hosting Manchester United in the league on Saturday while Leicester welcome Everton in their next outing on the same day. Thanks for tuning in for this live coverage, and we'll see you again soon!

14 September 2024 17:07
1726329381

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 2-2 LEICESTER CITY

14 September 2024 16:56
1726329332

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Leicester will be happy to go home with a point now and goalkeeper Hermansen kicks the ball out for a throw-in as they look to run the clock down.

14 September 2024 16:55
1726329114

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

PENALTY!! Coady brings down Sarr inside the box and Palace have a penalty in the second half stoppage time! What a great opportunity for the Eagles to salcage a draw here!

14 September 2024 16:51
1726329101

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Penalty Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta

14 September 2024 16:51
1726329052

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Yellow Card Conor David Coady

14 September 2024 16:50
1726329046

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

We have five minutes added on at the end of this second half!

14 September 2024 16:50
1726329029

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace's next change sees Mitchell, who bagged the assist for Mateta's goal, being taken off and Schlupp introduced for the final minutes.

14 September 2024 16:50
1726328983

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Hughes plays in a cross into the box and Mateta meets it with a header, but the Palace striker can't keep his effort down as the clock ticks on for Glasner's side.

14 September 2024 16:49
1726328781

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Nketiah turns at the edge of the box, but is brought down by Fatawu. The referee thinks the Leicester man got the ball and Palace will have to settle for a corner kick! The pressure is building on the Foxes as we enter the last five minutes of this game.

14 September 2024 16:46

