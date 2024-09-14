Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: The hosts rescued a draw in added time to leave both teams without a win this season
Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw with Leicester at Selhurst Park.
Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes into a 21st-minute lead and Stephy Mavididi made it two for the visitors less than a minute after the break.
Mateta pulled one back in a near instant reply, awarded following a VAR check in a contest that also saw deadline-day signing Eddie Nketiah handed his Palace debut.
The visitors looked to be on course to secure their first win of the season until Conor Coady sent Ismaila Sarr tumbling and the Frenchman made no mistake with the resulting spot kick.
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Palace and Leicester are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season after a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, but it was an entertaining 90 minutes of football that unfolded between these two sides today! 37-year-old Vardy proved again he is still the man for the big occasions by pulling the Foxes ahead in the 21st minute before Cooper's side doubled their lead at the start of the second period through Mavididi. With a two-goal cushion, the visitors thought they had the elusive win in their bag, but the Eagles had other plans and responded within seconds when Mateta turned in a cross from Mitchell to make it 2-1. The goal, initially ruled out for offside, was given following a lengthy VAR review and Glasner's side continued to look for an equaliser. But they had to wait until the 92nd minute when substitute Sarr was brought down inside the box by Coady, and Mateta netted his second of the afternoon from the spot to salvage a late point for the hosts. A much improved second-half display saw Palace end the game with an xG of 2.49 and a possession of 66.6%. Both sides registered four shots on target, but the Foxes only had an xG of 1.24. Palace will take on QPR in the EFL Cup before hosting Manchester United in the league on Saturday while Leicester welcome Everton in their next outing on the same day. Thanks for tuning in for this live coverage, and we'll see you again soon!
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 2-2 LEICESTER CITY
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Leicester will be happy to go home with a point now and goalkeeper Hermansen kicks the ball out for a throw-in as they look to run the clock down.
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
PENALTY!! Coady brings down Sarr inside the box and Palace have a penalty in the second half stoppage time! What a great opportunity for the Eagles to salcage a draw here!
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Penalty Goal Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Yellow Card Conor David Coady
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
We have five minutes added on at the end of this second half!
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Palace's next change sees Mitchell, who bagged the assist for Mateta's goal, being taken off and Schlupp introduced for the final minutes.
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Hughes plays in a cross into the box and Mateta meets it with a header, but the Palace striker can't keep his effort down as the clock ticks on for Glasner's side.
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Nketiah turns at the edge of the box, but is brought down by Fatawu. The referee thinks the Leicester man got the ball and Palace will have to settle for a corner kick! The pressure is building on the Foxes as we enter the last five minutes of this game.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments