Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace with the knowledge that anything but a victory will see their already dwindling Premier League title hopes well and truly go up in smoke.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won 7-0 at Selhurst Park last season in a match which seemed to signal them as the best team in the league. They would go on to be swept aside by Manchester City before eventually finishing third.

They are in danger of being swept aside already by Pep Guardiola’s men this season, so every game now becomes vitally important.

Patrick Vieira’s men have not been on the best run of form of late, but will fancy their chances against a Liverpool team without two of their biggest names.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture tonight.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 23 January at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. Sky Sports customers can also stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Crystal Palace will be without Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha as they are away at the Africa Cup of Nations. James McArthur is also expected to still be missing through injury, along with James Tomkins.

Liverpool will be missing talismanic duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as they are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off in the win over Brentford but should be back for Sunday’s clash. But Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliot are all set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Butland; Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Eze, Edouard, Olisie.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Odds

Crystal Palace - 5/1

Draw - 16/5

Liverpool - 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool are reminded of ‘Crystanbul’ every time they travel to Selhurst Park - the scene of their diminishing title hopes in 2014. They looked to be missing Salah and Mane a great deal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, but improved a little in the victory over Brentford. But Palace need a result after just one win in five and might be catching Klopp’s side at the right time. 2-2.