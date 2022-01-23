Liveupdated1642941855

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park as the Reds look to close the gap at the top of the table

Michael Jones
Sunday 23 January 2022 12:44
Comments
(Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.

For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks for an exciting-looking future, after a summer squad overhaul and the appointment of Patrick Vieira as manager. They sit 13th in the table, with just one win from the last five following a draw at Brighton last time out.

Victory would push the Eagles back into the top half, though the scale of their task is underlined by the fact the Reds have emerged triumphant in all of the last nine competitive meetings between these two teams, including a 3-0 win at Anfield in September and a 7-0 thrashing at Selhurst Park last term. Follow all the team news and match action as Crystal Palace host Liverpool below:

Recommended

1642941855

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp on the title race

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League title after Manchester City dropped points against Southampton yesterday. Klopp said it will be incredibly difficult for the Reds to challenge and they only thing they can do is to win as many games as possible. He said:

Look, the problem is not the situation – the problem is that you ask about it, to be honest. What is our situation? Is it 11 points [behind] with a game in hand? If I would sit here and say, ‘I can smell that we’ll get them’ that would be really crazy and if I would sit here and say, ‘We don’t even try’, that would be crazy as well.

“The only thing we can do is win football games, we cannot wait for a slip, we cannot really influence a slip of City. The only thing we can influence is our performance so I thought it’s a good idea to do exactly that: just win as many as you can.

“This group did it. I’m not sure when it was, two years ago or three years ago, we won the last 15 games or something like this. It was never easy, not for one second. We needed last-second goals, at Newcastle Divock’s shoulder, that’s what we needed then.

“So, nobody knows what will happen, obviously, but we will try to win as many football games as possible. That’s, by the way, very necessary because there is one spot who will become champion and three more to qualify for the Champions League and this year is so crazy.

“Tottenham, for example, they changed the manager because they were not happy and now they have three or four games in hand and if they win them all they are all of a sudden third or whatever and really close. United, you never know, Arsenal, obviously [have] potential, Chelsea anyway, West Ham is around.

“We want to qualify so we have to win anyway an awful lot of football games and that’s what we will try. Then we will see where it ends up.”

Michael Jones23 January 2022 12:44
1642941585

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s unsure on when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to action but that Harvey Elliott could be back after the international break.

Elliott hasn’t played since his ankle ligament injury against Leeds in September. Klopp was emotional when he saw the teenager go off with injury in the game and he spoke of his joy at his return to training.

Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Elliott could return after the international break but it’s uncertain when Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back

Michael Jones23 January 2022 12:39
1642941310

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Patrick Vieira on Mané and Salah

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, says that Liverpool are still a difficult team to play against despite the absences of Sadio Mané and Mo Salah.

“This is a team. It’s not just about those two players they’re missing. Obviously with those two [Salah and Mané] they’re stronger but there are still players playing really well with fantastic talents.

“The best way to describe this team before talking about the individual talent is as a team. This is a strong team.”

Michael Jones23 January 2022 12:35
1642940994

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate who are at the Africa Cup of Nations but Jordan Ayew has returned after his Ghana team were knocked out of the tournament.

James McArthur and James Tomkins are side-lined with injuries.

Joel Matip will be assessed for Liverpool after being substituted at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday night. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also return after he picked up an ankle injury last weekend.

Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are still at AFCON and are unavailable to Liverpool.

Michael Jones23 January 2022 12:29
1642934302

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Curtis Jones occasionally needs a “push” but he has been delighted by the response.

Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level.

Jones, who had been sidelined by a freak eye injury and Covid, has started the last two matches and was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup semi-final win over Arsenal on Thursday.

“Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games. I know him for a long time now and I am one of his biggest fans,” said Klopp.

“From when I first saw him I can remember the talent group training at Melwood on a side pitch and I looked out of my office and saw him and it was ‘Ooof. Wow’.

“The next question was ‘How old is he?’. I think he was 15 at the time but was already clearly a massive talent.

“Talents need to work and he is doing that work and talents need to learn the game and he is doing that every day.

“Sometimes they need a push and Curtis looks like he is that guy – not that he is not concentrating. It is a proper response and if his response is like this then absolutely fine.”

More from the Liverpool manager on Jones and Diogo Jota here:

Curtis Jones needs a push but responds well, says ‘biggest fan’ Jurgen Klopp

The homegrown midfielder has starred in Liverpool’s last two games.

Karl Matchett23 January 2022 10:38
1642934230

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool latest news

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.

The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and move up to second in the Premier League.

Vieira said: “Liverpool is a team. It is not just about those two players they are missing.

“Obviously with those two players they are stronger but there are still a couple of players who are playing well with fantastic talents, so the best way to describe this team, before talking about individual talents, is to talk about the team – and this is a strong team.”

Full report:

There’s more to Liverpool than Salah and Mane, says Palace manager Patrick Vieira

The pair scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Vieira’s Crystal Palace team in September.

Karl Matchett23 January 2022 10:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in