Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE score: Premier League updates from Selhurst Park
Liverpool look to put midweek’s disheartening defeat to Real Madrid behind them at Selhurst Park
Liverpool will look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League thumping when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side took a 2-0 lead against Real Madrid after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah but capitulated to a dismal 5-2 defeat after goals from Vinicus Jr, Eder Militao and Karim Benzema.
Prior to that, Liverpool had won back-to-back games in the Premier League to sit eighth and will want to continue that form as they chase a top-four spot.
Crystal Palace drew 1-1 against Brentford last weekend and sit 12th but Patrick Vieira’s side are winless in their last eight games in all competitions.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Liverpool are making one last push for a breakthrough before half-time. Gakpo is waiting in the middle, but it's blocked by Andersen ahead of him, and Salah can't bring it down with Guehi tight to him.
Palace's high press is still causing Liverpool all sorts of problems. This time, Matip completely mishits a clearance and it bounces to Schlupp behind him, but Alisson rushes out of his box to sweep it away.
OFF THE POST! Alexander-Arnold is dispossessed by Schlupp on the edge of his own box, and it's fizzed into Mateta. He hits the shot first time, lifting it over Alisson, but it skims off the top of the crossbar on its way over.
SAVE! Liverpool break quickly on the counter from the resulting corner, and it's played long for Salah to chase. He gets away from Guehi before taking the shot early, but it's another comfortable save for Guaita.
BLOCK! Ayew spins away from three Liverpool players before touching it back to Doucoure, who switches it out to Clyne. He clips it to Olise at the far post, and he hits it on the half-volley, but Keita sticks out a leg to block it.
Palace are growing in confidence, and they're keeping Liverpool penned back in their own half at the moment as they patiently work it forward.
