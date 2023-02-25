✕ Close Klopp eager to 'turnaround' Liverpool fortunes despite Real Madrid setback

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League thumping when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took a 2-0 lead against Real Madrid after goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah but capitulated to a dismal 5-2 defeat after goals from Vinicus Jr, Eder Militao and Karim Benzema.

Prior to that, Liverpool had won back-to-back games in the Premier League to sit eighth and will want to continue that form as they chase a top-four spot.

Crystal Palace drew 1-1 against Brentford last weekend and sit 12th but Patrick Vieira’s side are winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: