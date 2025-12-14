Crystal Palace vs Man City live: Visitors look to maintain pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League
Can Manchester City close the gap at the top of the table?
Manchester City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
The Gunners’ dramatic late victory over Wolves means that City trail by five points as they arrive in the capital, though they look to be hitting some form after a fine performance in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek. The division’s top scorers have found fluency in recent weeks but this could be a tricky away clash with an in-form Palace, with this match marking the first meeting between the two since the Eagles stunned City to win the FA Cup earlier in the year.
Oliver Glasner is refusing to get carried away despite a strong start to the season, even with the hosts firmly in the top-four mix. Crystal Palace endured a disrupted journey back from Dublin after a Conference League win over Shelbourne on Thursday night but may just fancy their chances here...
Follow all of the latest from Selhurst Park with our live blog below:
As things stand
Coming into today’s match Manchester City cannot afford to drop an points as they sit five points behind the current Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Pep Guardiola’s men have won four of their last five league matches and are in a strong run of form with the re-emergence of Phil Foden and the prolific striking power of Erling Haaland.
City will look to close the gap back to two points and maintain the pressure of the Gunners who know that one slip up could cost them the advantage in the title race.
In comparison, Crystal Palace are also having a fine season and sit fifth in the table before today’s game.
Oliver Glasner’s men have won seven of their 15 matches so far and will jump back into the top four if they were to beat City at home.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 12.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Crystal Palace vs Man City?
The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 14 December at Selhurst Park, with kick-off set for 2pm GMT.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
The visitors come to the capital looking to maintain the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.
City have impressed lately after a mixed start to the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side starting the weekend just two points behind Arsenal, and the visitors come into the match off the back of a great performance in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek.
However, Palace have produced their own solid start to the new season, with Oliver Glasner‘s side sitting fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.
Both sides have shown flashes of brilliance at points this term but the visitors will travel to the capital as favourites in what is the first meeting between these two sides since Palace stunned City in the 2025 FA Cup final – the question is, have Guardiola and City learned their lesson from Wembley?
