Crystal Palace vs Man City live: Visitors look to maintain pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League

Pep back for Sunday - City’s Toure

Manchester City face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners’ dramatic late victory over Wolves means that City trail by five points as they arrive in the capital, though they look to be hitting some form after a fine performance in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in midweek. The division’s top scorers have found fluency in recent weeks but this could be a tricky away clash with an in-form Palace, with this match marking the first meeting between the two since the Eagles stunned City to win the FA Cup earlier in the year.

Oliver Glasner is refusing to get carried away despite a strong start to the season, even with the hosts firmly in the top-four mix. Crystal Palace endured a disrupted journey back from Dublin after a Conference League win over Shelbourne on Thursday night but may just fancy their chances here...

Follow all of the latest from Selhurst Park with our live blog below: