Pep Guardiola declares 'top-class Phil Foden can do whatever he wants in football'

Manchester City travel to Crystal Palace in the early Premier League kick-off as a gripping title race resumes.

Pep Guardiola’s champions are three points off the top of the table, following a thrilling performance from Phil Foden to inspire victory midweek over Aston Villa.

While the Eagles are 14th, eight points off the relegation as they build under manager Oliver Glasner, but lost last time out at Bournemouth.

Guardiola still needs to decide on Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne and whether they start today, with Real Madrid in the Champions League looming next week: “I don’t know yet. I have to think. There are so many games. We play 12:30pm, it’s perfect. More time to recover for the next game in Madrid. We then play on Saturday against Chelsea in the FA Cup afterwards, it’s not fair but we are going to do it.”

