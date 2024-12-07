Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE: Latest score and goal updates after Erling Haaland hits equaliser

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 07 December 2024 15:58 GMT
Pep Guardiola responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester City today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Looking to the second half, Palace should continue playing the way they are, because they are holding their own and then some. At times they look far better than City and should be ahead at the break. For City, they need to tighten up at the back and they can then expect to win this game. They have no problem with attacking, but they are conceding chances to a team that they shouldn’t be.

7 December 2024 15:57

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

There have been 45 minutes in this game so far, and the score is level at the break. Palace looked bright from the off and after only four minutes Munoz put the home team ahead. It was Will Hughes who navigated a crowd in midfield before playing a wonderful pass through the Colombian. He took care of the rest as he smashed his right-footed shot past Ortega to give Palace the lead. They could’ve easily gone two ahead in the 28th minute when Mateta cushioned a pass to set up Lerma for a shot inside the box. The midfielder’s shot was well hit, but it was blocked and the score remained 1-0. Just a couple of minutes later, Haaland equalised for City with a tidy header at the back post, following a Nunes cross that was whipped in. That made the scoreline 1-1, and that is how it remains at the break. Palace have generated 0.47 xG so far, and City have created 1.03 xG. Opta’s live win probability has a Palace win at 21.1%, a draw at 32.1%, and a City win at 46.8%.

7 December 2024 15:54

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

HALF-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY

7 December 2024 15:49

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Not much is happening in these added minutes. Both teams are winning and losing possession fairly quickly in midfield, as the game is nearly at the halfway point.

7 December 2024 15:48

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

There will be three added minutes!

7 December 2024 15:46

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace are now having a turn in attack, as they hang around the box, waiting for an opening. Nothing comes, and the ball breaks to Haaland up top. He is alone and loses his footing as he tries to get a shot away.

7 December 2024 15:45

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

After how hectic the first 30 minutes were, the last 10 have been rather subdued as the game trundles on towards half-time.

7 December 2024 15:43

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace have some issues trying to play out from the back, as City suffocate them after several passes. Guehi almost gets caught out, but he combines with Henderson to clear the ball.

7 December 2024 15:40

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Haaland has now scored six goals in four appearances in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. He loves playing the south London side.

7 December 2024 15:39

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

City have the momentum back in their camp, as they knock the ball around with little pressure. Palace had a great chance to go two ahead just moments before that Haaland equaliser.

7 December 2024 15:38

