Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Looking to the second half, Palace should continue playing the way they are, because they are holding their own and then some. At times they look far better than City and should be ahead at the break. For City, they need to tighten up at the back and they can then expect to win this game. They have no problem with attacking, but they are conceding chances to a team that they shouldn’t be.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
There have been 45 minutes in this game so far, and the score is level at the break. Palace looked bright from the off and after only four minutes Munoz put the home team ahead. It was Will Hughes who navigated a crowd in midfield before playing a wonderful pass through the Colombian. He took care of the rest as he smashed his right-footed shot past Ortega to give Palace the lead. They could’ve easily gone two ahead in the 28th minute when Mateta cushioned a pass to set up Lerma for a shot inside the box. The midfielder’s shot was well hit, but it was blocked and the score remained 1-0. Just a couple of minutes later, Haaland equalised for City with a tidy header at the back post, following a Nunes cross that was whipped in. That made the scoreline 1-1, and that is how it remains at the break. Palace have generated 0.47 xG so far, and City have created 1.03 xG. Opta’s live win probability has a Palace win at 21.1%, a draw at 32.1%, and a City win at 46.8%.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Not much is happening in these added minutes. Both teams are winning and losing possession fairly quickly in midfield, as the game is nearly at the halfway point.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Palace are now having a turn in attack, as they hang around the box, waiting for an opening. Nothing comes, and the ball breaks to Haaland up top. He is alone and loses his footing as he tries to get a shot away.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
After how hectic the first 30 minutes were, the last 10 have been rather subdued as the game trundles on towards half-time.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Palace have some issues trying to play out from the back, as City suffocate them after several passes. Guehi almost gets caught out, but he combines with Henderson to clear the ball.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Haaland has now scored six goals in four appearances in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. He loves playing the south London side.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
City have the momentum back in their camp, as they knock the ball around with little pressure. Palace had a great chance to go two ahead just moments before that Haaland equaliser.
