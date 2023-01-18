Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674070204

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Wednesday 18 January 2023 19:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils have brought in new signing Wout Weghorst for a full debut, leading the line with the in-form Marcus Rashford still stationed out on the left flank where he has been so effective once more of late. Erik ten Hag’s side have won the last five on the bounce in the top flight, moving up to fourth place in the progress, but a win here will take them into second above Newcastle and rivals Man City.

Palace have struggled for consistency this term and have won just one of the last five, but victory here would at least keep them in touch with the top half, even if they won’t move up from 12th place - barring an absolutely crushing win.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Recommended

1674070166

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

With Manchester City and Newcastle United not in action today, Erik ten Hag's side can leapfrog them and go second in the table with victory here. Meanwhile, 12th-place Palace are looking to close the gap on the top half.

18 January 2023 19:29
1674069942

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:25
1674069512

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:18
1674069358

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:15
1674069268

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:14
1674069101

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United in the Premier League.

18 January 2023 19:11
1674069064

Confirmed line-ups for Crystal Palace vs Man United

Confirmed line-ups for tonight’s game - including a full debut for the new Man United striker:

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Olise, Mateta, Zaha; Edouard

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Karl Matchett18 January 2023 19:11
1674068490

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:01
1674068439

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:00
1674068422

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

18 January 2023 19:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in