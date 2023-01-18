(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

The Red Devils have brought in new signing Wout Weghorst for a full debut, leading the line with the in-form Marcus Rashford still stationed out on the left flank where he has been so effective once more of late. Erik ten Hag’s side have won the last five on the bounce in the top flight, moving up to fourth place in the progress, but a win here will take them into second above Newcastle and rivals Man City.

Palace have struggled for consistency this term and have won just one of the last five, but victory here would at least keep them in touch with the top half, even if they won’t move up from 12th place - barring an absolutely crushing win.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: