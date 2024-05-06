Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Erik ten Hag’s men must win at Selhurst Park to maintain their advantage in race for European spots
Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park this evening in a Premier League contest that could have serious ramifications on United manager Erik ten Hag who’s team are embroiled in a tight contest for the remaining European places.
Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea have seen the Red Devils drop to eighth in the table where they are now outside of the automatic spots for next season’s European campaigns. Victory this evening would send them back up to sixth and keep them in control of their own destiny.
With matches against Arsenal and Newcastle on the horizon next week, United cannot afford to drop any points tonight and the manner in which they finish off this season could play a crucial part in whether Ten Hag keeps his job in the summer.
Elsewhere, a run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace out of any relegation trouble with the club now looking to push on and finish as high as possible in the league.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds and tips right here:
Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag claimed Jadon Sancho still has a high value to Manchester United after the winger he exiled produced an outstanding performance in the Champions League semi-finals for Borussia Dortmund.
Sancho, who cost United £73m, has not played for them since August and was training with the youth team before he was loaned to Dortmund in January.
The England international fell out with Ten Hag, who claimed Sancho had not trained well when he explained his omission from the squad for September’s defeat to Arsenal. It prompted the 24-year-old to produce a social-media post that inferred the manager had lied, with Ten Hag then wanting an apology before he would pick Sancho again and none forthcoming.
While Sancho’s loan at Dortmund could make United up to €7.5m, one of the most expensive signings in their history has played 77 minutes of football for them this season and United could face writing off much of their high investment.
Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag
The Man United boss recently suggested issues between he and the winger remained
Bruno Fernandes ‘happy’ at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag responds to transfer speculation
Erik ten Hag has insisted that Bruno Fernandes will “definitely” be at Manchester United for at least another two years and is confident his captain is happy to stay at Old Trafford.
Fernandes had said in an interview in his native Portugal that he would consider his future after Euro 2024 while United’s financial issues mean they would listen to offers for most of their squad.
But Ten Hag is keen to keep the 29-year-old, who is United’s 15-goal top scorer this season, as he said the midfielder’s comments were misinterpreted.
“I know he is very happy to be here,” he stated, adding that “absolutely” he wanted Fernandes to stay. He has a contract until 2026, with the club possessing an option to extend it for a further season.
Fernandes ‘happy’ at Man Utd as Ten Hag responds to transfer talks
Ten Hag insists his captain will ‘definitely’ be at the club next season
Crystal Palace v Man Utd predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Anderson, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news
Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of Marc Guehi, in line to feature for the first time since February due to a knee injury. Eberechi Eze should also be back available.
Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United, with fellow midfielder Scott McTominay similarly set to be assessed. Marcus Rashford remains absent though Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial are back in training.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies