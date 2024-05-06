✕ Close We are building something – Erik ten Hag pleads for patience from Man Utd fans

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park this evening in a Premier League contest that could have serious ramifications on United manager Erik ten Hag who’s team are embroiled in a tight contest for the remaining European places.

Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea have seen the Red Devils drop to eighth in the table where they are now outside of the automatic spots for next season’s European campaigns. Victory this evening would send them back up to sixth and keep them in control of their own destiny.

With matches against Arsenal and Newcastle on the horizon next week, United cannot afford to drop any points tonight and the manner in which they finish off this season could play a crucial part in whether Ten Hag keeps his job in the summer.

Elsewhere, a run of three wins and a draw have lifted Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace out of any relegation trouble with the club now looking to push on and finish as high as possible in the league.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds and tips right here: