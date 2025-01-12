Crystal Palace vs Stockport County LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Stockport County in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Stockport County 0.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Stockport County 0.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Callum Connolly (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Crystal Palace vs Stockport County
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
