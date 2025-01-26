Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from VBS Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 January 2025 12:00 GMT
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Crystal Palace face Tottenham Hotspur today in the WSL:

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3.

26 January 2025 15:58

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3.

26 January 2025 15:58

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olga Ahtinen.

26 January 2025 15:57

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3. Olivia Holdt (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

26 January 2025 15:55

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 January 2025 15:54

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.

26 January 2025 15:51

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Felicity Gibbons replaces Lily Woodham.

26 January 2025 15:49

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Clarissa Laris­ey replaces Katie Stengel.

26 January 2025 15:48

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 January 2025 15:48

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 January 2025 15:47

