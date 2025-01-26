Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from VBS Community Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Crystal Palace face Tottenham Hotspur today in the WSL:
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3.
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3.
Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olga Ahtinen.
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 3. Olivia Holdt (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.
Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Felicity Gibbons replaces Lily Woodham.
Substitution, Crystal Palace Women. Clarissa Larisey replaces Katie Stengel.
Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Olga Ahtinen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
