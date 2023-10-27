Jump to content

Liveupdated1698443562

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Spurs go five points clear

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 27 October 2023 22:52
Comments
'A long way to go’ – Ange Postecoglou plays down Spurs title race talk

Premier League leaders Tottenham recovered from a sluggish first half to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace and extend their lead at the summit to five points.

Ange Postecoglou’s side found life tough at Selhurst Park initially, but moved through the gears in the second period and went ahead when Joel Ward put through his own net in the 53rd minute following James Maddison’s centre.

Captain Son Heung-min made the points safe 13 minutes later with a close-range finish for his eighth goal this season to ensure high-flying Spurs extended their unbeaten top-flight start to 10 matches.

Jordan Ayew struck late on for Palace, but victory moved Tottenham five points clear of Manchester City, who visit rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and while that gap is unlikely to remain come the end of the weekend, this latest test passed by Postecoglou’s new-look team will only increase the optimism growing in N17.

1698442254

Tottenham overcome a new problem on way to extending Premier League lead

It was only on Monday night when Ange Postecoglou declared that Tottenham had played their “worst 45 minutes of the season”, but by Friday there was perhaps an immediate contender to surpass it. Frustrated by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and without a shot on target, Tottenham went into the break with a problem to solve. But, by the end, as Spurs picked and probed and then found a way through, the struggles of the first half were a distant memory. After all, Tottenham are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Report from Selhurst Park

Tottenham overcome a new problem on way to extending Premier League lead

Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs went five points clear at the top of the Premier League after finding a way through a compact home defence

Jamie Braidwood27 October 2023 22:30
1698440831

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham hold on to maintain their unbeaten start with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Spurs dominated for the majority of the game, but were given a few early scares by Palace as Vicario made a couple of good saves to deny Ayew and Edouard. It took the visitors until the 53rd minute to find the breakthrough, with Maddison's off-target shot being turned into the back of his own net by Ward. Son then doubled their lead with Spurs' only shot on target in the game, finishing off a lovely move by firing it into an empty net. Palace staged a late fight back, with Ayew pulling one back with a lovely rifled finish, and Franca missed a great chance to equalise in the dying seconds. It's a win that takes Spurs five points clear at the top of the table, and they now turn their attention to Chelsea. Palace's winless run goes on as they stay in 11th. They travel to struggling Burnley next weekend. That's all for today, goodbye!

27 October 2023 22:07
1698440523

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-2 TOTTENHAM.

27 October 2023 22:02
1698440510

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

GREAT CHANCE! Was that the last one for Palace? It's curled in by Ward on the right and Mateta glances it on to Franca on the left of the box. He's quickly put under pressure by Porro and he blazes it over the bar.

27 October 2023 22:01
1698440331

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Jordan Pierre Ayew

27 October 2023 21:58
1698440272

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Brennan Price Johnson

27 October 2023 21:57
1698440251

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

That goal has given the hosts a massive confidence boost and Ayew manages to win a corner. Johnstone rushes up for it, but Vicario gets a glove on it and the Palace keeper has to track all the way back to his own goal.

27 October 2023 21:57
1698440242

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Yellow Card Joachim Christian Andersen

27 October 2023 21:57
1698440111

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

VAR is having a look at a possible handball against Ayew as he brought the ball down. They're taking a long time over this, much to the home fans' frustration. After two minutes, they decide it did come off his chest and the goal stands!

27 October 2023 21:55
1698439988

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Assist Joachim Christian Andersen

27 October 2023 21:53

