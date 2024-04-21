Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
WEST HAM UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Remi Matthews, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Rob Holding, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Naouirou Ahamada, Odsonne Edouard.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise; Jean-Philippe Mateta.
West Ham travel to Selhurst Park aiming to push themselves up into the European places, as they currently sit eighth, 12 points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with five games to play. But they’ve lost eight of their 12 games on the road and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 matches, and will be looking to bounce back after their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat by Fulham. The reverse fixture was a 1-1 draw in December, with Odsonne Edouard cancelling out Mohammed Kudus’ opener.
Crystal Palace welcome West Ham to Selhurst Park hoping to build on their recent 1-0 win at Liverpool to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The 14th-placed Eagles are eight points clear of relegation, but their six remaining league matches are all against teams currently above them in the table, and their only win in their past 12 London derbies was 3-1 at home to Brentford in December – so victory today might be a tall order. But they’re unbeaten against the Hammers in three meetings and have outscored them 7-5 in that time.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Crystal Palace v West Ham United.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
