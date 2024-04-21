Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1713707224

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 April 2024 14:00
Comments
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1713707176

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

WEST HAM UNITED (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.

21 April 2024 14:46
1713707000

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Remi Matthews, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Rob Holding, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Naouirou Ahamada, Odsonne Edouard.

21 April 2024 14:43
1713706824

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne; Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz; Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

21 April 2024 14:40
1713706585

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

West Ham travel to Selhurst Park aiming to push themselves up into the European places, as they currently sit eighth, 12 points behind fifth-placed Tottenham with five games to play. But they’ve lost eight of their 12 games on the road and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 matches, and will be looking to bounce back after their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat by Fulham. The reverse fixture was a 1-1 draw in December, with Odsonne Edouard cancelling out Mohammed Kudus’ opener.

21 April 2024 14:36
1713706425

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Crystal Palace welcome West Ham to Selhurst Park hoping to build on their recent 1-0 win at Liverpool to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season. The 14th-placed Eagles are eight points clear of relegation, but their six remaining league matches are all against teams currently above them in the table, and their only win in their past 12 London derbies was 3-1 at home to Brentford in December – so victory today might be a tall order. But they’re unbeaten against the Hammers in three meetings and have outscored them 7-5 in that time.

21 April 2024 14:33
1713706209

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

21 April 2024 14:30
1713704406

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

21 April 2024 14:00
1713704404

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

21 April 2024 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in