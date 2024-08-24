Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui keeps faith with the West Ham team that lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa last weekend. Fit-again Edson Alvarez is on the bench replacing Andy Irving, as are summer signings Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who returns to the club where he came through the youth ranks.
Oliver Glasner makes three changes to the Crystal Palace side that started last weekend’s defeat at Brentford. Debutant Chadi Riad, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard come in, replacing Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes and Joachim Andersen, who joined Fulham on Friday. Marc Guehi who has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United captains the side on his 100th Premier League appearance for the Eagles.
WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianksi, Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville, James Ward-Prowse, Niclas Fullkrug, Danny Ings, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Edson Alvarez.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Ismaila Sarr, Rob Holding, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Daichi Kamada, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Naouirou Ahamada.
WEST HAM (4-1-4-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Vladimir Coufal; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Chadi Riad; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell; Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze.
Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui’s tenure as West Ham head coach began with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa, with one of the Hammers’ summer transfer targets Jhon Duran netting the winner for Unai Emery’s side. One of Lopetegui’s main tasks will be to integrate his new signings into his first eleven, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo all hoping to start from the outset. The Hammers head into today’s enthralling London derby having lost each of their last three Premier League games against fellow London rivals, with their last two seeing them lose 5-2 at Palace and 5-0 against Chelsea.
Crystal Palace will be hoping to secure their first win of the Premier League season following an unfortunate defeat against Brentford last weekend. The Eagles were made to rue a refereeing howler from Sam Barrott, who admitted after the match that he made a mistake by blowing his whistle too early to disallow a brilliant first-half free-kick from Eberechi Eze. Palace will be without centre-back Joachim Andersen and forward Jordan Ayew following their moves to Fulham and Leicester City respectively, however, Olivier Glasner will be hoping for a positive performance from Marc Guehi amid continued speculation linking the England international with a move to Newcastle United.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
