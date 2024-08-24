Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724506446

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 13:00
Comments
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face West Ham United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

1724506213

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui keeps faith with the West Ham team that lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa last weekend. Fit-again Edson Alvarez is on the bench replacing Andy Irving, as are summer signings Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who returns to the club where he came through the youth ranks.

24 August 2024 14:30
1724506009

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Oliver Glasner makes three changes to the Crystal Palace side that started last weekend’s defeat at Brentford. Debutant Chadi Riad, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard come in, replacing Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes and Joachim Andersen, who joined Fulham on Friday. Marc Guehi who has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United captains the side on his 100th Premier League appearance for the Eagles.

24 August 2024 14:26
1724505590

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianksi, Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville, James Ward-Prowse, Niclas Fullkrug, Danny Ings, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Edson Alvarez.

24 August 2024 14:19
1724505455

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Ismaila Sarr, Rob Holding, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Daichi Kamada, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Naouirou Ahamada.

24 August 2024 14:17
1724505416

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

WEST HAM (4-1-4-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Vladimir Coufal; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.

24 August 2024 14:16
1724505333

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Marc Guehi, Chadi Riad; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell; Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze.

24 August 2024 14:15
1724504873

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui’s tenure as West Ham head coach began with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa, with one of the Hammers’ summer transfer targets Jhon Duran netting the winner for Unai Emery’s side. One of Lopetegui’s main tasks will be to integrate his new signings into his first eleven, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo all hoping to start from the outset. The Hammers head into today’s enthralling London derby having lost each of their last three Premier League games against fellow London rivals, with their last two seeing them lose 5-2 at Palace and 5-0 against Chelsea.

24 August 2024 14:07
1724504629

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Crystal Palace will be hoping to secure their first win of the Premier League season following an unfortunate defeat against Brentford last weekend. The Eagles were made to rue a refereeing howler from Sam Barrott, who admitted after the match that he made a mistake by blowing his whistle too early to disallow a brilliant first-half free-kick from Eberechi Eze. Palace will be without centre-back Joachim Andersen and forward Jordan Ayew following their moves to Fulham and Leicester City respectively, however, Olivier Glasner will be hoping for a positive performance from Marc Guehi amid continued speculation linking the England international with a move to Newcastle United.

24 August 2024 14:03
1724504203

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park.

24 August 2024 13:56
1724500841

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

24 August 2024 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

