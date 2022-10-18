Jump to content

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Tuesday 18 October 2022 20:20
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

The Eagles have only won one of the last five - but one of the top flight’s draw specialists have also only lost once in that run too, as Patrick Vieira’s side struggle to quite put the finishing touches in some games where performances have been improved of late. They drew 0-0 with bottom three side Leicester last time out, which highlights how they have fallen frustratingly short.

Wolves, meanwhile, are still without a permanent manager and they are only one point and place outside the relegation zone themselves. They did beat bottom side Nottingham Forest last time out, courtesy of a Ruben Neves penalty and a Jose Sa penalty save - but much more is required after scoring only four times this season.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

An early foul from Andersen on Diego Costa near the touchline. This is Costa's second match with Wolves, and fans certainly have high hopes for him.

18 October 2022 20:19
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The referee has blown the whistle, and we are underway!

18 October 2022 20:15
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:15
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:15
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The teams come out of the tunnel and are greeted by a lively Selhurst Park. We'll be underway soon!

18 October 2022 20:12
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:10
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:08
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:05
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

18 October 2022 20:00
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The teams are out, and we will be underway shortly!

18 October 2022 19:58

