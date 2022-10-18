Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
The Eagles have only won one of the last five - but one of the top flight’s draw specialists have also only lost once in that run too, as Patrick Vieira’s side struggle to quite put the finishing touches in some games where performances have been improved of late. They drew 0-0 with bottom three side Leicester last time out, which highlights how they have fallen frustratingly short.
Wolves, meanwhile, are still without a permanent manager and they are only one point and place outside the relegation zone themselves. They did beat bottom side Nottingham Forest last time out, courtesy of a Ruben Neves penalty and a Jose Sa penalty save - but much more is required after scoring only four times this season.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
An early foul from Andersen on Diego Costa near the touchline. This is Costa's second match with Wolves, and fans certainly have high hopes for him.
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The referee has blown the whistle, and we are underway!
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The teams come out of the tunnel and are greeted by a lively Selhurst Park. We'll be underway soon!
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The teams are out, and we will be underway shortly!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies