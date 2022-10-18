(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

The Eagles have only won one of the last five - but one of the top flight’s draw specialists have also only lost once in that run too, as Patrick Vieira’s side struggle to quite put the finishing touches in some games where performances have been improved of late. They drew 0-0 with bottom three side Leicester last time out, which highlights how they have fallen frustratingly short.

Wolves, meanwhile, are still without a permanent manager and they are only one point and place outside the relegation zone themselves. They did beat bottom side Nottingham Forest last time out, courtesy of a Ruben Neves penalty and a Jose Sa penalty save - but much more is required after scoring only four times this season.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: