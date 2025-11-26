Curtis Jones says Liverpool’s dismal run of defeats is ‘just unacceptable’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones admitted the team was “in the s***” after a ninth defeat in 12 matches left head coach Arne Slot fighting for his future.

Slot insisted he retained the support of the club’s hierarchy and was not worried about his job despite the 4-1 Champions League humiliation by PSV Eindhoven.

It is not just the results but the manner in which they losing: this was the first time in 72 years the club had lost three matches by a margin of three or more goals, having also been beaten by Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

“I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. It’s just unacceptable,” Jones told RTE.

“I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.

“We’re going to try and get this team back to where it needs to be, show everyone again what this club is about and why people call it the best team in the world but right now, we’re in the s*** and it needs to change.”

No one could have envisaged a team which won the Premier League at a canter six months ago would be booed off by their own fans but that is the reality Slot is facing.

And while he may not be in immediate danger the next two matches at West Ham on Sunday and Sunderland at home in a week’s time have become pivotal.

“I am feeling safe, I am OK. I have got a lot of support from above,” said Slot after Liverpool’s second-heaviest European defeat.

“It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory, of course, but if you are not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked.

“I am OK with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around.

“I’m not worried. What I mean by that is my focus is on other things than on my own position. I need to do better and that’s what I’m trying to do every single day.”

Slot has to shoulder plenty of the responsibility for not only not turning things around but also not changing things up when it is obvious things are going so badly but even he cannot be held accountable for individual errors.

Mistakes are following Ibrahima Konate around this season but the malaise is now even affecting his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk, with the usually unflappable captain at fault for a needless handball which allowed Ivan Perisic to open the scoring with a penalty.

Dominik Szoboszlai, the one player who has performed anywhere near the required standard this season, equalised but goals from Guus Til and two from Couhaib Driouech embarrassed the hosts in the second half.

Most of the players made a hasty retreat from Anfield with even the usually reliable Van Dijk avoiding reporters.

“I think it is always about the team and I think we can all do better; individuals you are talking about but it goes down to everyone including myself,” added Slot.

“I don’t think this is the time to emphasise individual errors.”