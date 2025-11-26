Liverpool v PSV live: Reds bid to avoid another Anfield horror show after Nottingham Forest defeat
Liverpool host Dutch giants PSV in what could be a make-or-break encounter for the struggling Reds
Liverpool once again face an uphill battle to get their rapidly-disintegrating season back on track, this time with a Champions League tie against Eredivisie leaders PSV.
Arne Slot’s men suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday and are desperately in need of a bounce-back win over their Dutch visitors tonight.
The Reds have won all three of their previous home games against PSV and are four points clear of them in the Champions League group phase table, but that promising record may not hold for much longer after a dysfunctional start to the season.
Liverpool sit eighth in the table, just inside the automatic qualifying spots, with PSV ten places further back in play-off contention.
Jamie Carragher: ‘I only ever hear Mohamed Salah when he’s man of the match or needs a new contract’
Jamie Carragher has called on Mohamed Salah to follow Virgil van Dijk’s lead and speak out on Liverpool’s dismal run of form.
Liverpool have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier Leagueand Van Dijk said the champions are in a “mess” after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Van Dijk urged his team-mates to be “angry”, describing their performances as “unacceptable”, and Carragher said other players in the changing room have to show the same urgency.
Virgil Van Dijk’s damning four-word statement reveals depth of Liverpool crisis
For the first time in six decades, Liverpool has suffered consecutive defeats in league games by three goals. Alexander Isak is the first Liverpool player to lose on each of his first four Premier League starts for the club. And Virgil van Dijk had his own damning verdict, even if it drew less on statistics and more on a broader sense of their malaise. “At the moment, it is a mess,” said the Liverpool captain. “That’s just a fact.”
Others might call it a crisis, but Van Dijk’s chosen description was revealing enough. Still more so was his analysis of his side’s shortcomings after a run of six defeats in even league games. The Dutchman can excel in downplaying things, whatever the result. He speaks a lot, but he is not always outspoken. He was this time. The most laidback of defenders said: “You should be angry”.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo
PSV XI: Kovar, Dest, Gasiorowski, Schouten, Salah-Eddine, Junior, Veerman, Man, Saibari, Perisic, Til
Early team news
Slot faces a dilemma up front with £125m man Alexander Isak yet to fire but still picked to start against Forest, and Hugo Ekitike demoted to the bench despite being one of the few bright sparks in this campaign so far.
First-choice keeper Alisson returned from a hamstring injury at the weekend but right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are out of action, joining the likes of long-term absentee Giovanni Leoni in the treatment room. Florian Wirtz picked up a muscle injury on international duty with Germany which ruled him out of the Forest game, and is a doubt for tonight.
PSV have no fresh injury concerns after their domestic win over NAC Breda on Saturday, with only Ruben van Bommel - who suffered a serious knee injury against Ajax earlier in the season - and Alassane Plea sidelined.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7pm GMT, and TNT Sports’ streaming service discovery+.
When is Liverpool vs PSV?
Liverpool host PSV at Anfield on Wednesday 26 November, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
