Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05 LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor
Follow live coverage as Darmstadt 98 face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marvin Mehlem.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Matthias Bader.
Foul by Tim Skarke (Darmstadt).
Offside, Darmstadt. Marcel Schuhen tries a through ball, but Tim Skarke is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marvin Mehlem.
Foul by Oscar Vilhelmsson (Darmstadt).
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Ludovic Ajorque tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tim Skarke (Darmstadt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Mehlem.
Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Luca Pfeiffer (Darmstadt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Klarer with a cross.
