Liveupdated1699714743

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05 LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Darmstadt 98 face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699714716

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marvin Mehlem.

11 November 2023 14:58
1699714459

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Matthias Bader.

11 November 2023 14:54
1699714404

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Foul by Tim Skarke (Darmstadt).

11 November 2023 14:53
1699714253

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Offside, Darmstadt. Marcel Schuhen tries a through ball, but Tim Skarke is caught offside.

11 November 2023 14:50
1699714205

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marvin Mehlem.

11 November 2023 14:50
1699714085

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Foul by Oscar Vilhelmsson (Darmstadt).

11 November 2023 14:48
1699713929

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Ludovic Ajorque tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.

11 November 2023 14:45
1699713808

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Attempt blocked. Tim Skarke (Darmstadt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Mehlem.

11 November 2023 14:43
1699713738

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box.

11 November 2023 14:42
1699713669

Darmstadt 98 vs Mainz 05

Attempt blocked. Luca Pfeiffer (Darmstadt) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christoph Klarer with a cross.

11 November 2023 14:41

