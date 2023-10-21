Jump to content

Liveupdated1697902083

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Darmstadt 98 face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697902068

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Match ends, Darmstadt 1, RB Leipzig 3.

21 October 2023 16:27
1697902011

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Second Half ends, Darmstadt 1, RB Leipzig 3.

21 October 2023 16:26
1697901984

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Attempt missed. Marvin Mehlem (Darmstadt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabian Nürnberger with a cross.

21 October 2023 16:26
1697901814

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901813

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Attempt blocked. Fabian Schnellhardt (Darmstadt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobias Kempe.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901773

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

21 October 2023 16:22
1697901678

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Hand ball by Fabian Nürnberger (Darmstadt).

21 October 2023 16:21
1697901618

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Hand ball by David Raum (RB Leipzig).

21 October 2023 16:20
1697901592

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Offside, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Simakan is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:19
1697901525

Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig

Foul by Mathias Honsak (Darmstadt).

21 October 2023 16:18

