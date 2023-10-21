Darmstadt 98 vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor
Follow live coverage as Darmstadt 98 face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Darmstadt 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Second Half ends, Darmstadt 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Attempt missed. Marvin Mehlem (Darmstadt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabian Nürnberger with a cross.
Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Attempt blocked. Fabian Schnellhardt (Darmstadt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobias Kempe.
Corner, Darmstadt. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Hand ball by Fabian Nürnberger (Darmstadt).
Hand ball by David Raum (RB Leipzig).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Timo Werner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Simakan is caught offside.
Foul by Mathias Honsak (Darmstadt).
