Darren Fletcher to remain in charge for Manchester United’s next game
The former Man Utd midfielder will remain in interim charge for this Sunday’s game
Darren Fletcher will remain in caretaker charge of Manchester United for the FA Cup tie against Brighton.
United are in talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about managing the club until the end of the season, potentially working together.
But Fletcher, the interim head coach, will still be at the helm on Sunday as the Under-18s manager continues for a second game.
The Scot drew his first match in charge 2-2 at Burnley, with a new-look backroom staff that included his former teammate Jonny Evans.
Fletcher has held conversations with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.
He said: “They’ve informed me they'd like to take the team for Sunday. There was a feeling that might have been the case from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley. But yeah, I'm tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now.”
Solskjaer and Carrick have also been in discussions with Wilcox.
Solskjaer first arrived as caretaker in 2018 before a three-and-a-half year spell as manager, while Carrick had three matches in charge after the Norwegian’s departure and then three seasons at the helm of Middlesbrough.
Fletcher was frustrated by the 2-2 draw at Turf Moor, explaining: "For me the fact we have drawn is a massive disappointment. If you look at the context of the game, the chances we created, goalline clearances, a disallowed goal, 30 shots, lots of attacking play.
“We created more than enough to win the game so obviously it is disappointing when you only come away with a point."
