Darren Fletcher urges Man Utd players not to waste the season after FA Cup exit

Interim boss Darren Fletcher challenged Manchester United’s players to prove they deserve to be at the club and ensure this is not a wasted season following Sunday’s FA Cup exit to Brighton.

A topsy-turvy campaign hit further turbulence at the end of a week that started with Ruben Amorim’s sacking, as Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck goals secured the Seagulls a 2-1 third-round triumph at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko scored late in a tie that ended with teenage substitute Shea Lacey being sent off for two bookable offences as United saw their hopes of silverware go up in smoke just 11 days into 2026 having also fallen at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup.

It means whoever is appointed interim boss out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick will only have Premier League matters to attend to, with Fletcher stressing the need to seal Champions League qualification.

“Any time you come in at Manchester United, it’s a massive job,” the former United midfielder said after what is set to be his final game as caretaker.

“The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season and I think if I look at the players – and we get players back from injury and AFCON and we get a fuller squad – they have got the ability to qualify in the Champions League place.

“That should be their objective, that should be their mindset, but they’re going to have to come together and be part of that as well. It’s not about a manager, it’s not about directors.

“It’s about everyone and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and taking on the challenge for the rest of the season. Don’t waste the season.”

Fletcher admitted the club are “not in a great moment” when it was put to him United look like a mess, although they are seventh in the Premier League and within three points of fourth.

Asked if this group are in a better place to qualify for the Champions League than when they spiralled after an early Champions League exit in 2021-22, he said: “Yes, I do. I think they are.

“That was a very strange season. There were a lot of players out of contract and there was a lot of different dynamics.

“It was difficult when we went out in the Champions League. There was a massive drop off. You could see that, that was visible for everyone to see.

“But that also let us know the true characters of the players, so actually for a disappointing season, although the end of the season looked terrible, true character reveals itself in difficult times.

“So, we learned a lot about a lot of the players in that situation, so that will be the same about these lads now.

“You know, difficult times, true character is going to show, so they have to dig in, show they want to be part of Manchester United’s future, learn from this.

“And, ultimately, if you’re not, then I don’t think you should be here or will be here. It sounds strong, but that’s just the reality and the way it should be.”

As for Fletcher, he will report to Carrington on Monday morning to find out more about the future as United finalise their plans for the rest of the season.

“I’ve had zero indication,” the Under-18s coach said. “It’s a massive responsibility to lead this club, and I’ve given it my best.

“Ultimately I’m disappointed to not be able to win a game or to get a result today, but I feel like there were some good things in there, created a lot of chances, shots, things like that, but, ultimately it wasn’t enough.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was pleased for everyone at the club after finally beating United having lost the previous six FA Cup ties against them.

“We have shown a great deal of togetherness and I think it’s good to know that there are always players who can come in and make a difference,” he said.

“We will need everyone and for the players who came in it was an opportunity and they did really good.”