Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs circling for Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is attracting interest from AC Milan and Al Hilal as Liverpool could sell the striker this summer.

Neither club has yet bid for the £85m forward but Liverpool would be willing to let him go for the right price after signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m.

Liverpool also made a £110m bid for Alexander Isak, which Newcastle were swift to reject, and the Premier League champions do not currently intend to submit an improved offer.

Nunez started Liverpool’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Monday, scoring after five minutes to continue his fine form in pre-season.

The Uruguay international, who was Liverpool’s club record buy when they bought him from Benfica in 2022, only scored seven goals in 47 games last season as he was usually a substitute for Arne Slot.

Napoli made a bid for him earlier in the summer before opting to sign Lorenzo Lucca instead, but Nunez has other admirers in Serie A.

Milan have sold Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez this summer, raising funds which could be spent on the Uruguayan striker.

Midfielder Tyler Morton is closing in on a £15m move to Lyon. His departure would mean Liverpool have raised almost £150m in the transfer market this summer.

In addition, West Ham and Wolves have expressed an interest in winger Ben Doak, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool turned down bids of £20m in the January transfer window from Ipswich and Crystal Palace for the Scotland international, who also scored against Athletic Bilbao.