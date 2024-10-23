Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez poked in his second goal of the season during the first half of his team’s Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig - but rather than his goalscoring exploits, it was a potential penalty situation which had everybody talking about the Uruguayan on Wednesday night.

Restored to the starting lineup due to an injury to Diogo Jota, Nunez put in a typically hard-working display in the first 45 minutes, notching the opener from just two yards out after getting on the end of Mohamed Salah’s header.

But just a few minutes later, he thought he’d won his side a chance to go two goals clear from the penalty spot after he was clearly tripped by Willi Orban in the box, having beaten the Leipzig defender to the ball - only for the referee, Swiss official Sandro Scharer, to signal for a goal kick.

Nunez remained on the floor in shock awaiting a VAR review, which duly took place, but the same verdict was reached: no foul.

TNT Sports’ half-time analysis focused on the incident and both pundits were left in disbelief at the call. “This is definitely a penalty. I don’t know how VAR have looked at this and said ‘no’,” said Rio Ferdinand.

“I do not know. When you see this in slow mo [motion], there’s contact. VAR will have seen that angle and said no - I cannot believe it.”

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman agreed, highlighting how Nunez had earned what should have been a scoring chance.

“Of course it’s a penalty. Darwin Nunez works hard, made the penalty himself - or what should have been - just by hard running and work. He’s been excellent.”

Working for BBC Sport, former Everton striker Pat Nevin said: “That’s either a penalty or a booking. There is no other answer. It’s a tough one. Darwin Nunez drags his leg and hopes for it, but as a defender you can’t put your foot in there.”

Earlier in the game, Scharer had booked Alexis Mac Allister for a dive, after the Liverpool midfielder had also appeared to be fouled or at least had contact with his opponent in the incident.

Both Mac Allister and Nunez approached the referee at half-time, with captain Virgil van Dijk needing to guide them away.