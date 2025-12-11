Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF have announced a new contract for defender Ian Fray, confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old homegrown talent is now secured through to the 2028-29 season.

Fray's journey has been marked by remarkable resilience, overcoming three ACL injuries in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Despite setbacks, he enjoyed a strong 2025 season, contributing one goal and four assists across 35 matches.

He started in Miami's historic 3-1 MLS Cup victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps on December 6, clinching the franchise's first championship.

"To continue this journey here feels amazing," Fray said in a team news release. "This club has put so much trust in me for the last five years I've been here. Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract and now we've won the MLS Cup, so I'm excited for next year."

open image in gallery Ian Fray (right) has signed a new long-term contract with Inter Miami ( AP )

Fray also helped Miami secure the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. He has four goals and three assists in 46 career MLS games, including 27 starts.

Inter Miami, a club owned by former England captain David Beckham, enjoyed a memorable 2025 season that culminated with winning the MLS Cup last weekend.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi remains the team’s star player and he scored 43 goals across all competitions in 2025.

His league form was particularly impressive, with the Argentine icon netting 29 goals in 28 games during the regular season.

Following a season of remarkable performances, Messi was named MLS MVP of the year earlier this week, retaining the prize that he also won in 2024, his first full calendar year at the club.

Messi is the first player in MLS history to win the MVP award in consecutive years, but is yet to confirm whether he will play for Argentina at next year’s World Cup.