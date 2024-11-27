Referee David Coote rejects allegations he discussed giving yellow card before match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Referee David Coote has rejected allegations he discussed giving a yellow card before a match with the Football Association (FA) investigating the Premier League official.

The Sun first reported the allegations on Tuesday evening concerning Coote booking Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski in a Championship game against West Brom in October 2019.

Coote is being investigated over the latest allegation, which he “strongly refutes,” and has already been suspended after allegedly appearing in a video and calling former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a “c***” and “f****** arrogant”.

“I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations,” Coote said in a statement following the story in The Sun.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”

A spokesperson for the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) also released a statement to Sky Sports News: “The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

“We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our Integrity Code of Conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis.

“PGMOL Board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that Code be proven.

“David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter which will be carried out independently by The FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

While an FA spokesperson maintained the latest allegations were being taken “very serious” and would be investigated “as a matter of urgency”.