David Moyes in talks over remarkable return to Everton after Sean Dyche sacking

Everton are in talks with David Moyes about a remarkable return to Goodison Park after sacking Sean Dyche.

The Scot, Everton’s most successful manager since Howard Kendall, is the favourite and could be appointed before next Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa.

Dyche was dismissed on Thursday, three hours before the FA Cup tie with Peterborough, with coach Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman acting as joint caretaker managers.

Moyes is expected to be given a contract for the rest of the season and at least one further year after being identified as new owners The Friedkin Group’s first choice to replace Dyche.

While other candidates are under consideration, the 61-year-old’s knowledge of the club, history in the Premier League and success in winning relegation battles at both Everton and West Ham means he is seen as the best option for their current plight.

TFG sealed a takeover three weeks ago and Everton are moving into their new £760m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Moyes is seen as a low-risk choice to earn them a 72nd consecutive season in the top flight.

In contrast, Jose Mourinho, who was TFG’s first appointment at Roma, is not under consideration and will not get the job. Graham Potter, who was linked with Everton before going to West Ham, was not as much of a target for Everton as had been suggested.

TFG had initially hoped to keep Dyche until the end of the season, when his contract expired, until the 53-year-old approached them this week and said he felt his race at the club was run.

Dyche had asked to be paid up for the remainder of his contract. After talks, a reduced pay-off was agreed and TFG then got in contact with Moyes.

The Scot spent 11 years in charge before joining Manchester United in 2013, making him Everton’s longest-serving manager since Harry Catterick. He secured eight top-eight finishes in his 516-game reign.

He has since managed United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham in two spells, winning the Europa Conference League to give the Hammers their first trophy for 43 years. He left the London Stadium in the summer and has since been awarded an OBE.