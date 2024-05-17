Norwich sack David Wagner hours after play-off defeat

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Norwich have sacked manager David Wagner just hours after exiting the Championship play-offs.

The Canaries suffered a 4-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road in the second leg of their play-off semi-final as the hosts moved to within a game of the Premier League.

Wagner had guided the Norfolk club to a sixth-placed finish to earn a shot at promotion, but the club have elected to move on from the former Huddersfield boss ahead of a third successive season in the second tier.

It had been a mixed campaign for Norwich with Wagner’s side languishing in 17th in November before picking up their form over Christmas.

The manager had led Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017, and was appointed in January 2023 with hopes of doing the same at Carrow Road.

Norwich were beaten 4-0 by Leeds at Elland Road ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

But after finishing 13th in the Championship last season and again failing to get out of the division this, Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper will now seek a replacement. Knapper replaced Stuart Webber in the role earlier in the season.

Wagner, a former protege of Mainz teammate Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, arrived at the club after stints with Schalke and Young Boys following his departure from Huddersfield.

The 52-year-old was born in Germany but made eight appearances for the United States during his playing career.