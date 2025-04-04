Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne will be remembered as “one of the greatest” midfielders to grace the Premier League after the Belgian playmaker announced that he would leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

De Bruyne played under Guardiola for 10 seasons, winning 16 trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his decade in England.

De Bruyne’s 118 assists in the Premier League is also the second-most behind Ryan Giggs and Guardiola said the 33-year-old deserves his statue outside the Etihad, alongside modern-day legends such as Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany.

Guardiola said he would ‘bet a lot of money’ that De Bruyne ends up with his own statue at the Etihad ( Getty Images )

"One of the greatest midfielders ever to have played in this country, and I think with Manchester City, there is no doubt," Guardiola said after De Bruyne announced his departure.

“There's no doubt he's one of the greatest for sure because of his consistency in important games, the not important games, being there every three days all the time. There is no doubt.”

De Bruyne’s final season at City has been impacted by injury but it could end on a high with the club through to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will play Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola said he did not know if De Bruyne would feature in the first 32-team Club World Cup at the end of the season, which runs in the United States from June 13 to July 13, and the Belgian is out of contract until June 30.

The City manager called De Bruyne’s exit a ”sad day” for City and said the club would not have reached the same levels of success without him.

“He gave all of us his humility and with his influence in our success in the last decade, that would have been impossible to imagine without him,” Guardiola said.