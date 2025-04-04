Kevin De Bruyne confirms Man City exit with emotional statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade with the club.

De Bruyne, 33, enjoyed a glittering 10-season spell under Pep Guardiola, becoming the focal part of a team that embarked on an era of Premier League dominance.

The Belgian has won 16 trophies since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six league titles as well as a famous club-first Champions League in 2023.

He has made 413 appearances for the Citizens during a glory-laden tenure, scoring 106 goals and notching 174 assists, establishing himself as one of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne will say goodbye to Manchester City this summer ( PA Archive )

However, the Belgian has seen his minutes limited this season after being hampered by injuries in recent campaigns, and has now announced in an emotional statement that he will leave the Etihad when his contract expires in the summer.

Taking to Instagram, De Bruyne wrote: "Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

"Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first.

"Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This City. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won everything.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. "Manchester" will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

"This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together!

"Much love, KDB."

De Bruyne arrived at City for what was his second crack at the English top flight in 2015, having been cast out as a “Chelsea flop” following an ill-fated season under Jose Mourinho a year prior.

open image in gallery De Bruyne helped guide City to a first-ever Champions League title ( PA Archive )

The midfielder went on to prove himself as a generational player and one for the history books as part of arguably the greatest team the Premier League has ever witnessed.

However, De Bruyne was by no means a bystander when surrounded by so much quality, with his individual awards demonstrating just that.

A four-time Manchester City player of the season and a two-time Premier League player of the season, De Bruyne operated at a level that fellow professionals could only admire. He also finished third in the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Where De Bruyne lands next is yet to be confirmed, although there have been reports that he could switch the upper echelons of European football for a massive contract in the Saudi Pro League. MLS sides are also said be interested, with league debutants San Diego FC apparently keen.