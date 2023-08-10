Dean Henderson future uncertain after Manchester United goalkeeper injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United face a decision whether to keep Dean Henderson after their third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton was ruled out for several weeks.

United have been in talks with Nottingham Forest for weeks and were willing to allow the England international to leave after signing Andre Onana.

But the veteran Heaton was injured in training and, while United are waiting to discover the full extent, he is certain to miss their first few fixtures.

United said in a statement: “Tom Heaton is out of Manchester United’s Premier League season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday.

“The experienced goalkeeper sustained an injury in training that is still being assessed but he is expected to be unavailable for the first few weeks of the season.”

If Henderson joins Forest, Heaton’s absence would leave United short of cover for Onana, with Matej Kovar expected to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Forest manager Steve Cooper said that signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner would not stop him in his attempts to bring Henderson, who was on loan last season, back to the City Ground. United have been discussing a loan with an option for a permanent deal.