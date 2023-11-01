Declan Rice booed by West Ham fans on return to London Stadium

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Declan Rice was booed by some sections of the West Ham supporters as the England international made his first return to the London Stadium since his £105m move to Arsenal this summer.

Rice, who led West Ham to their first European trophy in 48 years when the Hammers lifted the Europa Conference League last season, became the most expensive English player of all time when he joined Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 24-year-old was brought on as a second-half substitute at the London Stadium and with his new side 2-0 down, following an own goal from Ben White and a stunning second from Mohammed Kudus.

While Rice was warmly applauded as he warmed up on the touchline, the response was rather more mixed as he replaced Jorginho on the 55th minute mark. There were loud boos within sections of the crowd as Rice took to the field.

West Ham manager David Moyes had said he hoped Rice would be “welcomed back with open arms” when speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.

“You’ve got to remember this is the man who lifted this club’s first European trophy in more than 50 years,” said Moyes.

“He should be welcomed back with open arms. We’re all looking forward to seeing him again.

(Getty Images)

“He was a brilliant member of the team. He led the team brilliantly well. He conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain and as a player.

“The most important thing was that he gave 100 per cent in every game, even though we sort of knew he probably wasn’t going to stay at West Ham. So all credit to him. He conducted himself brilliantly well and for that alone he deserves to be cheered.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Dec again. I’ve not seen him since he left. I don’t know if I want him to play, but I hope he’s there.”

Arteta also said he thought Rice would receive a warm reception: "I would say so and I hope so,” Arteta said. “Especially because every time you hear him talk about West Ham and what they did for him and everybody at the club, he cannot speak any more highly. Hopefully, it will be the same way towards him.

“It would be his first time back there at his old club and a beautiful moment for him. I think it’s beautiful, I had the experience to do it a few times and then you really see what they think of you and what you left at that club.

"It’s really good way to measure your experience and the reality of your reality with the people who shared those moments with you."