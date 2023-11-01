West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Declan Rice returns
The Hammers host the Gunners in an all-London clash as both sides target a spot in the quarter-finals
West Ham host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight as the two Premier League sides attempt to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition and Declan Rice returns to the London Stadium.
Despite their Premier League opposition, Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to make sweeping changes to his team as he tries to halt a serious downturn in form. West Ham have gone four matches without a win and their most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league, did not sit well with the fans. Their displeasure will evaporate overnight though should the Irons defeat Arsenal at the London Stadium.
That won’t be an easy task though. Rotation is likely for Mikel Arteta’s side too as they must prepare for a tough league clash with Newcastle this weekend. That said, the Gunners are unbeaten in four games and put five goals past Sheffield United last time out, with Eddie Nketiah netting his first league hat-trick for the club, meaning they are in top form. With Manchester City already out of the league cup, this will be a competition Arteta will have his sights set on winning.
West Ham vs Arsenal - Predicted line-ups
With the focus on the league, both sides could field rotated XIs for this clash. Could we see a return for former Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale? Team news will be with us in about 20 minutes - here’s our predicted line-ups:
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson; Fornals, Ward-Prowse; Cornet, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior; Smith Rowe, Rice, Havertz; Sagoe Jr, Nketiah, Nelson
West Ham vs Arsenal - early team news
Lucas Paquetá and Edson Alvarez will not feature for West Ham and manager David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference that the Hammers were nursing a couple more injuries from the weekend so expect some changes to the usual first-choice line-up.
Martin Odegaard was named on the bench for Arsenal’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United and is likely to get some minutes against the Hammers. Thomas Partey is definitely absent but Gabriel Jesus is recovering from a muscle issue and may be ready to feature. Mikel Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice will play against his old team.
West Ham vs Arsenal - Key information
When is it?
The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 7.30pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7pm.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s Carabao Cup fourth-round fixture between West Ham and Arsenal live from the London Stadium. Both London clubs are eyeing up a spot in the quarter-final of this contest, with all the eyes on the returning Declan Rice following his move to north London in the summer transfer window.
West Ham have it all to do, however, with the Hammers without a win against Arsenal in their last eight encounters.
Can they change their fortunes tonight? Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates to find out!
