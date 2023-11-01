✕ Close 'A beautiful moment for him' – Arteta on Rice return to West Ham in EFL Cup

West Ham host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight as the two Premier League sides attempt to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition and Declan Rice returns to the London Stadium.

Despite their Premier League opposition, Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to make sweeping changes to his team as he tries to halt a serious downturn in form. West Ham have gone four matches without a win and their most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league, did not sit well with the fans. Their displeasure will evaporate overnight though should the Irons defeat Arsenal at the London Stadium.

That won’t be an easy task though. Rotation is likely for Mikel Arteta’s side too as they must prepare for a tough league clash with Newcastle this weekend. That said, the Gunners are unbeaten in four games and put five goals past Sheffield United last time out, with Eddie Nketiah netting his first league hat-trick for the club, meaning they are in top form. With Manchester City already out of the league cup, this will be a competition Arteta will have his sights set on winning.

Follow along for all the action from the London Stadium