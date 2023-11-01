✕ Close I see positive and negatives, we are improving though - Ten Hag

Manchester United will hope to quickly sweep aside the disappointment of losing the Manchester derby by knocking Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup when the teams meet, in a repeat of the 2022 final, at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s men were soundly beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday putting an end to their fortuitous run of victories. United have been unconvincing of late, despite three wins from their last four games, and desperately need their forward line to kick into gear and deliver some goals. The League Cup is usually an opportunity to rest and rotate players but Ten Hag, who will want to regain the trophy his team won last season, may decide to name a strong team in the hopes his players will discover some form.

Newcastle, in contrast, are playing rather well. A 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League is their only defeat in 10 games and they eliminated Man City from this competition in the previous round. However, Eddie Howe‘s options for tonight’s clash are limited due to injuries and he will no doubt want to add the red side of Manchester to his list of defeat opponents this season.

