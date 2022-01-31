Newcastle United have made a last-minute attempt to beat Everton to the signature of Dele, though may have moved too late to hijack the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's move.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club had hoped to take Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United on the final day of the January transfer window, only for United to inform Lingard that he will be staying put.

Newcastle have subsequently turned their attentions to a loan bid for Dele, despite Everton being in the final stages of completing a permanent deal for the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Newcastle's approach may have come too late to force a dramatic U-turn however, with sources close to the deal saying that Dele remains on course for Goodison Park.

Dele is set to become Frank Lampard’s first permanent signing after being appointed as the successor to Rafael Benitez earlier on Monday, as part of a structured transfer dependent on add-ons and appearances.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Tottenham and is set to bring a seven-year association with the club to an end after scoring 67 goals in 269 games.

Everton have already completed the signing of Donny van de Beek on loan from United, having also taken Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa on a temporary move earlier in the window.

Premier League rules state that clubs can loan no more than two players from top-flight rivals during one season, which has forced Everton sign Dele on a permanent deal.