Denmark vs Scotland prediction, best bets & team news

Denmark vs Scotland tips:

Denmark to win to nil - 13/8 William Hill

Rasmus Hojlund to score at any time - 12/5 BetMGM

Scotland finally get their qualifying campaign for next summer’s World Cup underway on Friday, when they travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark.

It’s been 27 years since Scotland last reached a World Cup, when the late Craig Brown led Scotland across the English Channel to play in France 1998 but can they finally end that run this time around?

Steve Clarke’s side are in Group C with Denmark, Greece and Belarus, and according to the football betting sites, they are third favourites to finish in the top two places, at 4/5, behind Friday’s opponents and Greece.

The Danes are the highest-ranked side in the group at 21, while Scotland have dropped three places to 47th in the world.

Denmark vs Scotland betting: Danes to strong for Scotland

The Scots have won three of their last four competitive matches, all in the Nations League but they were knocked out at the play-off stage in March, by Greece.

After winning the first leg 1-0 in Greece, thanks to a first half penalty from Scott McTominay they were beaten 3-0 at home as Greece took their place in Group A.

Since then they have played two friendlies back in June. The first was a 3-1 defeat at home to Iceland before they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Vaduz thanks to a hat-trick from Che Adams and another from George Hirst.

Denmark were also beaten in the Nations League Play-Offs, going down 5-3 on aggregate after extra time, to the eventual winners Portugal.

The tie was 3-3 at full time in Lisbon, after Denmark won the first leg 1-0, but goals from Trincao and Goncalo Ramos, in extra time, secured their place in the semi-finals.

Brian Riemer’s side have also played two friendlies since then, beating Northern Ireland 2-1 and Lithuania 5-0 back in June.

The two sides have met 18 times before, and it’s Scotland who have the edge, with 11 wins to Denmark’s seven.

They met in qualifying for the last World Cup, and the Danes won their home match 2-0 before the Scots returned the favour at Hampden Park, when John Souttar and Che Adams were on the scoresheet.

You have to go back to 1975 for the Scots’ last win in Denmark, so it’s no surprise that the betting sites have the hosts as the favourites at odds of 3/5. You can get 21/4 on a Scotland win and 3/1 on a draw in the capital.

Denmark vs Scotland prediction: Denmark to win to nil - 13/8 William Hill

Denmark vs Scotland prediction: Hojlund to get back to his best

We expect to see striker Rasmus Hojlund with a spring in his step now that he has finally secured a move away from Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United star joined Napoli on loan until the end of the season on deadline day, to end a two-year spell in England, which saw him score 26 goals in 95 appearances.

His last appearances came for his country back in June, and he scored the only goal of the game as Denmark beat Portugal in March.

With no Christian Eriksen in the squad, someone else will need to step up with the goals, as the former United man scored three in the last three matches for his country.

Betting apps are offering 11/2 on Hojlund scoring first or 5/1 on him scoring last, while you can get 12/5 on him scoring his first goal of the season.

Denmark vs Scotland prediction: Hojlund to score at any time - 12/5 BetMGM

Denmark vs Scotland team news

Denmark: Christian Eriksen was left out of the squad as he is yet to find a new club following his release from Manchester United. West Ham’s Mads Hermansen and Newcastle striker William Osula could both make their senior debuts.

Scotland: Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes are both back after missing the last four internationals through injury, while midfielders Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie are also available again after missing the friendlies in June.

