Liveupdated1723901344

Derby County vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Pride Park Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 10:30
Comments
A general view of Pride Park
A general view of Pride Park (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723901286

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Match ends, Derby County 1, Middlesbrough 0.

17 August 2024 14:28
1723901191

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Middlesbrough 0.

17 August 2024 14:26
1723901147

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Delano Burgzorg (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17 August 2024 14:25
1723901113

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Lukas Engel (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box.

17 August 2024 14:25
1723901074

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Offside, Derby County. Callum Elder is caught offside.

17 August 2024 14:24
1723900983

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross following a corner.

17 August 2024 14:23
1723900956

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Callum Elder.

17 August 2024 14:22
1723900929

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Kayden Jackson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 August 2024 14:22
1723900914

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County).

17 August 2024 14:21
1723900912

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 14:21

