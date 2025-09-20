Derby County vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Pride Park Stadium
Follow live coverage as Derby County face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Match ends, Derby County 0, Preston North End 1.
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Preston North End 1.
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Michael Smith (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End).
Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jacob Widell Zetterström (Derby County). Assisted by Michael Smith.
Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
