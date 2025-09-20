Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Derby County vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Pride Park Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:04 BST
Comments
A general view of Pride Park
A general view of Pride Park (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Derby County vs Preston North End

Match ends, Derby County 0, Preston North End 1.

20 September 2025 16:55

Derby County vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Preston North End 1.

20 September 2025 16:54

Derby County vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

20 September 2025 16:54

Derby County vs Preston North End

Michael Smith (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20 September 2025 16:54

Derby County vs Preston North End

Foul by Michael Smith (Preston North End).

20 September 2025 16:54

Derby County vs Preston North End

Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 16:49

Derby County vs Preston North End

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

20 September 2025 16:48

Derby County vs Preston North End

Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End).

20 September 2025 16:47

Derby County vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jacob Widell Zetterström (Derby County). Assisted by Michael Smith.

20 September 2025 16:46

Derby County vs Preston North End

Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20 September 2025 16:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in