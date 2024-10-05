Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Pride Park Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 BST
A general view of Pride Park
A general view of Pride Park (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Derby County face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Derby County 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.

5 October 2024 16:52

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.

5 October 2024 16:52

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 16:51

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Corey Blackett-Taylor (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 October 2024 16:51

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

5 October 2024 16:49

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Delay in match because of an injury Eiran Cashin (Derby County).

5 October 2024 16:49

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Eiran Cashin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 October 2024 16:49

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

5 October 2024 16:46

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James Collins.

5 October 2024 16:46

Derby County vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt saved. Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross.

5 October 2024 16:46

