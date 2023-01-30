✕ Close "Blood, heart and balls" - Brighton coach De Zerbi’s secret to knocking Liverpool out of FA Cup

West Ham are hoping to become the latest Premier League side to reach the next round of the FA Cup as they travel to Derby County this evening. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the top-flight relegation zone after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season whilst Derby are fourth in the third tier’s League One.

Hammers manager David Moyes says that he harbours hopes of winning a trophy every season but is expected to field a weakened team with their priority being preserving their status in the top flight. Tonight’s match is the last of the fourth-round matches of the old competition and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle have already been ousted.

Although underdogs for this evening’s clash Derby County will put up a good fight. They at unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions with their only blip coming in the Carabao Cup third round where they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool after holding the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield. They’ve faced Premier League opposition already this season and held their own so the Irons should expect a tricky outing at Pride Park.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup fourth round clash, as well as updates from tonight’s fifth round draw: