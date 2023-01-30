Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.

Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.

Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against Premier League side Tottenham on the line in the fifth round.

Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday night, while Bristol City knocked out West Brom.

Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham, with those teams yet to meet in the final fourth-round tie on Monday night.

Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.

Fulham host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby.

The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.

The fourth-round replays will take place across 7 and 8 February, while the fifth round is scheduled for between Tuesday 27 and Thursday 29 February.

FA Cup fifth round draw