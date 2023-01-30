Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epic

Ryan Reynolds has described co-owning Wrexham AFC as the “greatest experience of my entire life”.

The Hollywood star was in attendance as his club nearly secured a historic FA Cup upset against Sheffield United, drawing 3-3 with the Championship side, who stole a draw in the last minute.

“Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life,” Reynolds told the BBC.

“This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it’s a project that’s going to be multi-decades.”

