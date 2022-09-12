Wolves confirm signing of Diego Costa on free transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, but returns now to Europe pending receiving international clearance.

Despite signing Sasa Kalajdzic this summer for around £15m, Wolves again found themselves in need of attacking reinforcements after the Austrian suffered an ACL injury in his first Premier League game for the club.

With Raul Jimenez the only other natural No9 available to Bruno Lage, the Molineux club have moved to add the experienced Costa to the squad on a one-year deal.

Having eventually broken through at Atletico after several loan spells, he was a key player under Diego Simeone for the 2013/14 LaLiga title win, as well as the run to the Champions League final the same season.

A transfer to England ensued, with Costa scoring 52 goals in three seasons at Stamford Bridge before a return to Atletico in 2017. While no longer as effective a performer as his second stint in Madrid went on, he still spent another three years in and around the line-up before departing in December 2020, ahead of a move to his native Brazil.

Costa, who won two caps for the Selecao before switching to Spain and winning a further 24 caps, has long been known for his aggressive style of play and ability to lead the line, even if his best goalscoring days are behind him. Upon signing, he told the Wolves website that he believed the Premier League to be “the best out there” and that while he was mentally ready, he would need “two to three weeks to get back in shape”.

“It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing,” he said.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother. It wasn’t in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best for him.

“But when [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League.

“A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux and Compton this season.”