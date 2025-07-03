Diogo Jota: Liverpool and Jamie Carragher lead tributes after star dies in car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The football world and beyond is paying tribute to Diogo Jota after the Liverpool and Portugal forward was killed in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning in Spain.

Jota was in the car with his brother, Andre Silva, a footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal, who also died. No other vehicles were involved, Spanish authorities said.

Jota, 28, recently won the Premier League title with Liverpool as well as the Nations League with Portugal. He married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso a few weeks ago, with whom he had three children.

In a statement, Liverpool Football Club said it is “devastated” by the “tragic” news of Jota’s death. “The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre,” Liverpool said.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

The English Football Association said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Diogo's family, friends and team-mates at Liverpool and Portugal.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher posted on X: “Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids.”

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United defender, also posted on X. “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”

Former club Wolves, meanwhile, said they were “heartbroken” by the news.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves,” the club said. “The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.”

Jota’s former Wolves team-mate and Portugal international Ruben Neves said: “They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you."

Premier League teams, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton, all sent messages of support to Liverpool after the club confirmed the news on Thursday morning. Manchester City posted a photo of Jota with Portugal team-mate Bernardo Silva as part of their tribute.

“Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

And the Premier League said “football has lost a champion who will be forever missed” and said it would be supporting “our friends and colleagues” at Liverpool.

“Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time.”

Meanwhile the Portuguese prime minister, Luís Montenegro, paid tribute to Jota in a post on X, saying: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports."

Uefa confirmed that a moment of silence in memory of Jota and Andre Silva will be observed at all Women’s Euro 2025 matches on Wednesday and Thursday, including Portugal’s opening match against Spain in Bern on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese Football Federation added: “The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.

“On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and myself, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Portuguese clubs FC Porto and Sporting also paid tribute. Jota played on loan with Porto earlier in his career and the club said it is in “mourning”.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks,” Porto said.

Rivals Sporting added: “The world of football has become poorer. Sporting CP expresses its sorrow for the passing of the Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. The most heartfelt condolences to all the family in this difficult time.”

Uefa said: “On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

“A moment of silence will be observed at all of today’s and tomorrow’s Women’s Euro 2025 matches in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva who tragically passed away today.”

Speaking In the House of Commons, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy: “We just received the heartbreaking news a moment ago before we came in to the chamber that [Diogo Jota] lost his life at just 28 years of age. I wanted to send our sympathies to his family on behalf of the whole House.”

